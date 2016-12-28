menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

233,791 subscribers and counting ...

Venus and a cloud shadow

By in Today's Image | December 28, 2016

Another sunset spectacle from Peter Lowenstein’s hilltop perch above Mutare, Zimbabwe.

View larger. | Colorful sunset with planet Venus and cloud shadow, December 26, 2016, by Peter Lowenstein in Mutare, Zimbabwe.

On December 26, 10 minutes after the sun had set below the horizon, an almost perfect diagonal cloud shadow, cast by the anvil of a distant cumulonimbus cloud, formed a magnificent triangular pattern in the sky. There was deep blue in the shaded portion and brilliant sunset colors where uninterrupted rays from the setting sun were still able to reflect from thin veils of cloud above (see image above).

To add to the beauty of the scene, Venus shone brightly. In the image above, look toward the middle, at the top, in the colored portion of the sky.

The cloud shadow changed from orange to magenta, pale violet and then deep blue as the setting sunlight faded (see the mosaic below).

Many colors, as the cloud shadow faded. Photo mosaic by Peter Lowenstein.

The cloud shadow remained visible until light on the horizon had changed from orange to red (bottom image).

The photographs were taken using a Panasonic Lumix DMC-TZ60 camera in sunset scenery mode.

Fading sunset cloud shadow. Photo by Peter Lowenstein.

Peter Lowenstein

Peter Lowenstein

Dr. Peter Lowenstein has contributed many beautiful and fascinating images and stories to EarthSky. Trained as a geochemist, he spent his early years with the Geological Survey of Papua New Guinea, specializing in metals and volcanoes. In 1989, he moved to the Zimbabwe Geological Survey as Chief Economic Geologist and has lived and worked in Zimbabwe ever since. Peter is now retired to Zimbabwe, in a house with a beautiful view in Murambi East, Mutare, where he pursues favorite hobbies including construction of electronic gadgets, listening to music, gardening, surfing the Internet ... and photography.

MORE ARTICLES

See a star that changes its brightness

6 hours ago

Can you see stars' different colors?

2 days ago

Tonight

See a star that changes its brightness


Today's Image

Venus and a cloud shadow

Venus and a cloud shadow

We're Social all the time