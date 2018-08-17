Photographer Nicholas Isabella captured this image on August 12, 2018. He said:

I have waited years to capture a severe thunderstorm and the Milky Way in the same frame. Sunday night I accomplished my goal in Arizona. Standing out there under the stars watching lightning strike after lightning strike was such an amazing moment. I don’t think I have ever felt so in touch with nature.

Thanks so much for sharing it with us, Nicholas!

Bottom line: Photo of both a thunderstorm and the Milky Way.