Telescopic view of 4 planets

Patrick Prokop used his telescope to capture the four planets that are dominating the evening sky now. He wrote:

This is a ‘mock-up’ of the planets’ views and positions. They don’t look like this in the sky, but, basically, these are those bright jewels in the evening sky in early September. I took all these through my telescope on the evening of September 1, 2018, from my backyard and then made this composite.

How do they look to the eye? Like starry dots … but very bright ones! Watch for them.

Thank you, Patrick!

Bottom line: Evening’s four planets, through a telescope.