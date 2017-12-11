menu
Shining sea and sky

By in Today's Image | December 11, 2017

“When phytoplankton come near the beach, you can see this amazing scene. There is light in the sea and sky,” said Mohammad Rouhbakhsh of Iran, who captured this image.

Photo by Mohammad Rouhbakhsh.

Mohammad Rouhbakhsh of Tehran, Iran captured this image on December 1, 2017. It shows a beautiful combination of star trails – created by Earth’s spin during long-exposure photographs – and bioluminescent phytoplankton.

Read more: Glow-in-the-dark plankton

Read more: How to take great photos of star trails

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

