New image of the Tarantula Nebula

By in Today's Image | June 13, 2018

Glowing brightly about 160, 000 light-years away, the Tarantula Nebula is the most spectacular feature of the Large Magellanic Cloud, one of our Milky Way’s satellite galaxies.

Astronomers using the VLT Survey Telescope at the European Southern Observatory’s Paranal Observatory in Chile, captured this very detailed new image of the Tarantula Nebula – aka 30 Doradus – one of the most famous sights of Earth’s southern skies.

The Tarantula Nebula – at the top of the image above – is about 160,000 light-years away. It spans more than 1,000 light-years. Astronomers know it as an energetic star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy to our Milky Way.

Read more and see an annotated version of this image from ESO

Bottom line: New image of the Tarantula Nebula from ESO.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy.

