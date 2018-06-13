Astronomers using the VLT Survey Telescope at the European Southern Observatory’s Paranal Observatory in Chile, captured this very detailed new image of the Tarantula Nebula – aka 30 Doradus – one of the most famous sights of Earth’s southern skies.

The Tarantula Nebula – at the top of the image above – is about 160,000 light-years away. It spans more than 1,000 light-years. Astronomers know it as an energetic star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy to our Milky Way.

Read more and see an annotated version of this image from ESO

Bottom line: New image of the Tarantula Nebula from ESO.