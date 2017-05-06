menu
Sunrise sundog

By in Today's Image | May 6, 2017

Karl Diefenderfer captured this sundog on his way into work Thursday morning in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania.

Image via Karl Diefenderfer.

A sundog – a piece of a larger halo around the sun or moon – is caused by tiny ice crystals in the upper air.

Learn more about sundogs, (plus see another great pic of Karl’s) here.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

