We love sunflowers! Your best photos

By in Today's Image | July 22, 2017

You can’t look at a sunflower and feel sad.

Photo via Mary Kate Best

We asked you to post your sunflowers pics, and wow! You posted many great photos of sunflowers from all over, at EarthSky Facebook and by submitting directly to EarthSky.org.

Thank you so much!

Curtis Beaird wrote, “Bees, butterflies and hummingbirds love these sunflowers. Mexican sunflower, Japanese sunflower ( Tithonia diversifolia ) … We had a field day with the six plants that managed to germinate and grow. Birds really like the seeds.”

“Hi, You asked for pictures of sunflowers. Here’s some I grew on my allotment.” Image via Clarita.

Jenni Wallis-Moreno wrote, “The bees say thanks to their bird pals for planting some sunflowers in the yard.”

Allee Bennett Farey wrote, “A neighboring farmer plants acres of sunflowers each year for birds & pollinators.”

Photo via Paula J Quatkemeyer. She wrote, “Female goldfinch, loving the volunteer sunflowers, one petal at a time. My backyard, Dent, Ohio.”

Jennifer Coulter said, “The common buckeye butterfly & a South Carolina sunflower…a match made in heaven!”

Chapin, South Carolina. Image via Jennifer Coulter.

Image via Jane Le Busque, Kaimkillenbun, Queensland, Australia.

Alabama sunflower by Jenna Wingate

Alabama sunflower by Jenna Wingate

From central Louisiana, by Benjamin Lewis

From central Louisiana, by Benjamin Lewis

Selby, South Dakota. Photo: Eric Miller

Selby, South Dakota. Photo via Eric Miller

Photo credit: Pleskonics Ference

Photo via Pleskonics Ference

“Here’s a sunset from last August in Western Michigan.” Photo via Rick Trommater

Maryland. By Kristin Stephens

Photo via Kristin Stephens, Maryland

Photo credit: Jean-Baptiste Feldmann

“Vincent Van Gogh aimait les tournesols, j’en ai choisi un hier soir pour accompagner le gros Quartier de Lune.” [“Vincent Van Gogh loved sunflowers, I chose one last night to accompany the big quarter moon.”] Photo via Jean-Baptiste Feldmann

“Full bloom~Okinawa” Photo via Beverly Fish

Michelle Whitaker wrote, “Bees in one of my sunflowers. Sparks, Nevada.”

“Sunflower with ‘Green Guy.’ The last of the sun today before the rains came. South Georgia. Having fun with sunflowers we planted around the bird feeders.” Photo via Curtis Beaird

“Happy Face – Taken in my backyard in Salt Lake City, Utah.” Photo via Shanna Dennis

Flagstaff, Arizona. Photo credit: Jamie Fontana Galea

Flagstaff, Arizona. Photo via Jamie Fontana Galea

Bottom line: Best sunflower photos from EarthSky friends. Thanks, everyone!

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

