We love sunflowers! Your best photos

Photo via Mary Kate Best
We asked you to post your sunflowers pics, and wow! You posted many great photos of sunflowers from all over, at EarthSky Facebook and by submitting directly to EarthSky.org.
Thank you so much!
Curtis Beaird wrote, “Bees, butterflies and hummingbirds love these sunflowers. Mexican sunflower, Japanese sunflower ( Tithonia diversifolia ) … We had a field day with the six plants that managed to germinate and grow. Birds really like the seeds.”
“Hi, You asked for pictures of sunflowers. Here’s some I grew on my allotment.” Image via Clarita.
Jenni Wallis-Moreno wrote, “The bees say thanks to their bird pals for planting some sunflowers in the yard.”
Allee Bennett Farey wrote, “A neighboring farmer plants acres of sunflowers each year for birds & pollinators.”
Photo via Paula J Quatkemeyer. She wrote, “Female goldfinch, loving the volunteer sunflowers, one petal at a time. My backyard, Dent, Ohio.”
Jennifer Coulter said, “The common buckeye butterfly & a South Carolina sunflower…a match made in heaven!”
Chapin, South Carolina. Image via Jennifer Coulter.
Image via Jane Le Busque, Kaimkillenbun, Queensland, Australia.
Alabama sunflower by Jenna Wingate
From central Louisiana, by Benjamin Lewis
Selby, South Dakota. Photo via Eric Miller
Photo via Pleskonics Ference
“Here’s a sunset from last August in Western Michigan.” Photo via Rick Trommater
Photo via Kristin Stephens, Maryland
“Vincent Van Gogh aimait les tournesols, j’en ai choisi un hier soir pour accompagner le gros Quartier de Lune.” [“Vincent Van Gogh loved sunflowers, I chose one last night to accompany the big quarter moon.”] Photo via Jean-Baptiste Feldmann
“Full bloom~Okinawa” Photo via Beverly Fish
Michelle Whitaker wrote, “Bees in one of my sunflowers. Sparks, Nevada.”
“Sunflower with ‘Green Guy.’ The last of the sun today before the rains came. South Georgia. Having fun with sunflowers we planted around the bird feeders.” Photo via Curtis Beaird
“Happy Face – Taken in my backyard in Salt Lake City, Utah.” Photo via Shanna Dennis
Flagstaff, Arizona. Photo via Jamie Fontana Galea
Bottom line: Best sunflower photos from EarthSky friends. Thanks, everyone!