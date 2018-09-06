menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

0 subscribers and counting ...

A sun halo, sundogs and more

By in Today's Image | September 6, 2018

Halos around the sun or moon aren’t uncommon, but this is a really special one. Thanks to Martin Male, who captured it from Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada.

Martin Male of the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories, Canada, captured this amazing photo on September 4, 2018. He wrote:

That was one awesome sun dog and sun halo all in one. In addition there was a ring around the top of the sky. Thanks to Eugene for sending me a text letting me know that it was out there.

For those who are interested: These are all standard ice halos and arcs, a pretty awesome display of light. From top to bottom, you can see: an upper tangent arc (above the halo), parhelic circle (horizontal arc through the sundogs), a 22 degree halo, sundogs (parhelia), and finally, infralateral arcs on both sides that look like rainbows. :) Depending on the position of the sun and the shape/size/quantity of the ice crystals, you can get even more or different arcs and halos.

Martin clearly knows a lot about sky optics! The chart below – from the great website Atmospheric Optics – labels the parts of a scene like the one Martin captured.

Sky optics expert Les Cowley of the website Atmospheric Optics has this image on his frequent halos page. It shows you some of the features in Martin’s photo at the top of this page. Pictured at the far right of this illustration are various kinds of ice crystals, which are what cause halos and related phenomena.

Bottom line: Beautiful photo of a sun halo and related sky phenomena, September 4, 2018, Yellowknife, Canada.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Neptune and Earth are closest on September 6

9 hours ago

Use Big Dipper to find North Star

3 days ago

Tonight

Neptune and Earth are closest on September 6


We're Social all the time