A sun halo, sundogs and more

Martin Male of the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories, Canada, captured this amazing photo on September 4, 2018. He wrote:

That was one awesome sun dog and sun halo all in one. In addition there was a ring around the top of the sky. Thanks to Eugene for sending me a text letting me know that it was out there.

For those who are interested: These are all standard ice halos and arcs, a pretty awesome display of light. From top to bottom, you can see: an upper tangent arc (above the halo), parhelic circle (horizontal arc through the sundogs), a 22 degree halo, sundogs (parhelia), and finally, infralateral arcs on both sides that look like rainbows. :) Depending on the position of the sun and the shape/size/quantity of the ice crystals, you can get even more or different arcs and halos.