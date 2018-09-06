A sun halo, sundogs and more

Martin Male of the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories, Canada, captured this amazing photo on September 4, 2018. He wrote:
That was one awesome sun dog and sun halo all in one. In addition there was a ring around the top of the sky. Thanks to Eugene for sending me a text letting me know that it was out there.
For those who are interested: These are all standard ice halos and arcs, a pretty awesome display of light. From top to bottom, you can see: an upper tangent arc (above the halo), parhelic circle (horizontal arc through the sundogs), a 22 degree halo, sundogs (parhelia), and finally, infralateral arcs on both sides that look like rainbows. :) Depending on the position of the sun and the shape/size/quantity of the ice crystals, you can get even more or different arcs and halos.
Martin clearly knows a lot about sky optics! The chart below – from the great website Atmospheric Optics – labels the parts of a scene like the one Martin captured.
Bottom line: Beautiful photo of a sun halo and related sky phenomena, September 4, 2018, Yellowknife, Canada.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.