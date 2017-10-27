menu
Star trails over Smiths Falls

By in Today's Image | October 27, 2017

Fiona M. Donnelly captured this image on October 21. 2017, in Smiths Falls, Ontario. She wrote, “Our Earth’s rotation during a one-hour period.”

Image via Fiona M. Donnelly.

When a camera captures a star’s movement across the sky, it’s called a star trail. An astrophotographer explains how to capture great images of star trails here.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

