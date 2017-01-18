menu
Speed of light

By in Today's Image | January 18, 2017

Manuel Dietrich titled this photo Speed of Light. He captured it in the Black Forest of southwest Germany.

Manuel Dietrich wrote:

The last shot I took on my tour to the Black Forest last week. Fortunately, you can’t see me shivering behind the camera and trying to stay warm. This was shot at about -16 degrees. But I guess it was worth it – couldn’t be happier with the outcome!

We love it, too, Manuel! Thank you.

Deborah Byrd

