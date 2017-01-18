Speed of light

Manuel Dietrich wrote:
The last shot I took on my tour to the Black Forest last week. Fortunately, you can’t see me shivering behind the camera and trying to stay warm. This was shot at about -16 degrees. But I guess it was worth it – couldn’t be happier with the outcome!
We love it, too, Manuel! Thank you.
