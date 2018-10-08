menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

0 subscribers and counting ...

See it! Last night’s SpaceX launch and landing

By and in Space | Today's Image | October 8, 2018

Night launches are always fun, and this one – from Vandenberg Air Force Base, north of Los Angeles, California, generated more than its fair shares of awesome images.

Allan Der sent in this photo from Downey, California on October 7, 2018: “Space X Falcon 9 first stage rocket. I was not expecting to shoot the event, but happen to have my camera handy.”

SpaceX executed a successful night launch and subsequent landing of its Falcon 9 rocket late Sunday – October 7, 2018 – from Vandenberg Air Force Base about 158 miles (254 km) north of Los Angeles, California. The lift-off came at its scheduled time of 7:21 p.m. local time. Wow! The photos are great! It must have been quite a sight. The rocket also succeeded in delivering the Earth-observation radar satellite SAOCOM-1A into orbit for Argentina’s national space agency. It was the first attempted ground landing of the Falcon 9 on the West Coast. Previous re-capture missions from Vandenberg have landed the rocket on a barge floating in the Pacific Ocean, about 400 miles (650 km) out to sea.

Photo by Allan Der in Downey, California.

Photo by Allan Der in Downey, California.

This image is from Imgur. It’s the October 7 SpaceX landing with Mars in the background. “I feel so excited for the future. I want to go there,” wrote the photographer, who captured the image with an iPhone.

Bottom line: Photos from the October 7, 2018 launch and landing of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, from Vandenberg AFB in California.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

See it! Last night's SpaceX launch and landing

47 mins ago

Watch, as black holes spiral closer

2 days ago

Tonight

Watch for Draconid meteors in 2018


We're Social all the time