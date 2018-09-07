menu
South Carolina sunrise

By in Today's Image | September 7, 2018

Fran Aquino captured Monday’s sunrise on Garden City Beach, South Carolina. Gorgeous!

Image via Fran Aquino.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

