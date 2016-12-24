Solstice sun rolling down the hill

Helio C. Vital wrote:
Here are some images of the solstice sun that I captured on December 21, 2016. They show the sun setting over the Tijuca Peak in Rio.
[At top] an 8-frame animation shows the sun setting 10 hours after the summer solstice in the Southern Hemisphere. Like a ball rolling down the left side of the 1.0-km-high Tijuca Peak at a distance of 6.4 km, there it apparently goes, in spite of actually being millions of times farther away. Amazingly the slope of the peak as well as of the celestial great circles roughly coincide, forming an angle of about 23° with the vertical, equal to Rio`s tropical latitude.
I used a Canon SX60 HS camera with a filter for solar observation.
Have a wonderful Christmas and a happy New Year full of peace, joy, love, heath and achievements!
Best wishes from Rio.
Bottom line: 8-frame animation of the sun setting behind Tijuca Peak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on December 21, 2016, the Southern Hemisphere’s summer solstice.
