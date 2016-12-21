Solstice alignment, New York City

The December solstice is today (December 21, 2016)! It happens at 10:44 UTC (translate to your time zone).

Our friend Ben Orlove in New York City wrote:

On the mornings close to the winter solstice, when the sun’s course is at its lowest and southernmost, the shadow of a chimney across the street from my building falls directly on the peak of the adjacent roof and lands on the wall next to it. Our own Stonehenge! I just noticed this today, after living in this apartment for six years. It made me think of you.

Thanks so much Ben. Happy solstice!

Do you have your own local solstice shadows or sunlight? Send us a photo with your story, and we’ll share as many as we can on EarthSky’s social media outlets today.

