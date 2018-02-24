The skywatcher

RV Photography shot this photo at Mälarhusens Strand, a beach in southern Sweden. He wrote:
The sun is creeping ever nearer to the horizon and soon dawn will be here… Time for one last shot and then sit and watch the sky for awhile.
You’ve got to stop and take the time to enjoy it as well as shoot it.
Bottom line: Photo of Milky Way over Mälarhusens Strand.
Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.