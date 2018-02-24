menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

265,806 subscribers and counting ...

The skywatcher

By in Today's Image | February 24, 2018

RV Photography said, “After a night of astrophotography, it’s nice to just take a seat and enjoy the stars…”

Image via RV Photography.

RV Photography shot this photo at Mälarhusens Strand, a beach in southern Sweden. He wrote:

The sun is creeping ever nearer to the horizon and soon dawn will be here… Time for one last shot and then sit and watch the sky for awhile.

You’ve got to stop and take the time to enjoy it as well as shoot it.

Bottom line: Photo of Milky Way over Mälarhusens Strand.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

MORE ARTICLES

Moon inside Winter Circle February 24

8 hours ago

Moon in Taurus February 22 and 23

2 days ago

Tonight

Moon inside Winter Circle February 24

Today's Image

See it! Friday night’s moon and star

See it! Friday night’s moon and star

We're Social all the time