Sirius rising over Lake Huron

By in Today's Image | January 13, 2018

The bright star Sirius rising over Lake Huron in Michigan.

Rootdoctor captured this image on January 9, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. in Harrisville State Park in Harrisville, Michigan. Rootdoctor said:

The light below Sirius is from a freighter in the fog.

Sirius – the Dog Star – is the sky’s brightest star. It’s very easy to spot on northern winter (southern summer) evenings. Learn more.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

