Sirius rising over Lake Huron

Rootdoctor captured this image on January 9, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. in Harrisville State Park in Harrisville, Michigan. Rootdoctor said:
The light below Sirius is from a freighter in the fog.
Sirius – the Dog Star – is the sky’s brightest star. It’s very easy to spot on northern winter (southern summer) evenings. Learn more.
