menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

248,358 subscribers and counting ...

Seahorse aurora

By in Today's Image | April 1, 2017

Seeing a seahorse shape in the shifting light of an aurora is an example of “pareidolia.”

Help EarthSky stay an independent voice! Donate here.

Juan Carlos Casado – StarryEarth on Flickr – submitted this photo to EarthSky. He captured it in Saariselkä, Lapland, Finland on March 28, 2017 and wrote:

All night the sky was full of auroras, which sometimes intensified showing colors, movements and striking structures, like this one that reminds of a seahorse. The image was captured with a fisheye lens and a modified Sony A7S camera, which thanks to its high sensitivity allows to take shorter exposures and capture more detail in the auroras.

Wonderful shot … thank you, Juan Carlos!

Read about pareidolia and see more photos

See more photos by Juan Carlos Casado

Follow Juan Carlos Casado on Twitter

Juan Carlos also kindly provided this annotated image.

Bottom line: An example of pareidolia – seeing a familiar shape in an unrelated object – in this case the shape of a seahorse in an aurora.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

CAMPAIGN LAUNCH

MORE ARTICLES

Mercury after sunset in early April

2 hours ago

Moon and Mars at nightfall March 30

2 days ago

Tonight

Mercury after sunset in early April

Today's Image

Seahorse aurora

Seahorse aurora

We're Social all the time