Seahorse aurora

Juan Carlos Casado – StarryEarth on Flickr – submitted this photo to EarthSky. He captured it in Saariselkä, Lapland, Finland on March 28, 2017 and wrote:
All night the sky was full of auroras, which sometimes intensified showing colors, movements and striking structures, like this one that reminds of a seahorse. The image was captured with a fisheye lens and a modified Sony A7S camera, which thanks to its high sensitivity allows to take shorter exposures and capture more detail in the auroras.
Wonderful shot … thank you, Juan Carlos!
Bottom line: An example of pareidolia – seeing a familiar shape in an unrelated object – in this case the shape of a seahorse in an aurora.
