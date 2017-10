Sunset over Atlantic, from Brazil

Helio C. Vital wrote to EarthSky:

Here are photos of today┬┤s sunset (October 17) at 6:55 p.m., seen from Saquarema, as the spring sun heading back to the south is almost setting over the Atlantic, highlighting the landscape along the coastline.

A Sony Cyber-Shot DSC HX300 camera was used and Photoscape was run to make the animation.