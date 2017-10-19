Sunset over Atlantic, from Brazil

Helio C. Vital wrote to EarthSky:
Here are photos of today´s sunset (October 17) at 6:55 p.m., seen from Saquarema, as the spring sun heading back to the south is almost setting over the Atlantic, highlighting the landscape along the coastline.
A Sony Cyber-Shot DSC HX300 camera was used and Photoscape was run to make the animation.
Thank you, Helio!
EarthSky’s 2018 lunar calendars are here! Get your calendars 25% OFF this week.
Bottom line: Sunset photos, October 2017, from Saquarema, Brazil, where spring is in progress, and the sunset is shifting southward.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.