Rose-colored Jupiter

By in Today's Image | March 18, 2018

This Juno spacecraft image, taken February 7, 2018, captures a close-up view of a storm with bright cloud tops in planet Jupiter’s northern hemisphere.

NASA’s Juno took this color-enhanced image on February 7, 2018 during its 11th close flyby of the gas giant planet. At the time, the spacecraft was 7,578 miles (12,195 km) from the tops of Jupiter’s clouds at 49.2 degrees north latitude.

Citizen scientist Matt Brealey processed the image using data from the JunoCam imager. Citizen scientist Gustavo B C then adjusted colors and embossed Matt Brealey’s processing of this storm. JunoCam’s raw images are available for the public to peruse and process into images here.

Bottom line: Juno spacecraft image of Jupiter’s cloud tops.

Read more from NASA

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

