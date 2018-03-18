Rose-colored Jupiter

NASA’s Juno took this color-enhanced image on February 7, 2018 during its 11th close flyby of the gas giant planet. At the time, the spacecraft was 7,578 miles (12,195 km) from the tops of Jupiter’s clouds at 49.2 degrees north latitude.

Citizen scientist Matt Brealey processed the image using data from the JunoCam imager. Citizen scientist Gustavo B C then adjusted colors and embossed Matt Brealey’s processing of this storm. JunoCam’s raw images are available for the public to peruse and process into images here.

Bottom line: Juno spacecraft image of Jupiter’s cloud tops.

