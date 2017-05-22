menu
River of Mist, Yosemite National Park

By in Today's Image | May 22, 2017

Yosemite National Park, in northern California, is one of the most beautiful parks in the world. It set a record in 2016 with over 5 million visitors.

Manish Mamtani calls this photo River of Mist. He captured it in Yosemite National Park.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

