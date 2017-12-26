menu
Red kite

Red kite

By in Today's Image | December 26, 2017

Graham Telford captured this image of a red kite on a cold December morning in Towton in Yorkshire, England.

Image via Graham Telford.

Graham in the U.K. took this photo on December 10, 2017. He wrote:

I had been at Towton from 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, and this beauty just landed in a nearby tree around 10:30. It may have been well below zero, but I still came home happy.

Thanks, Graham, for taking the time to share your photo with EarthSky!

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

Today's Image

