Here’s another example of pareidolia, a developing cumulonimbus driven by the heat of the late afternoon sun, that appeared rat-shaped (photo above). What is interesting, apart from the unusual pareidolic form, was the development of a small upside-down cumulus on the underside of the cloud head (second image) from which delicate curtains of virga could be seen descending and evaporating (third image).

The pictures were taken using a Panasonic Lumix DMC-TZ60 camera in intelligent auto mode with up to x60 zoom magnification.

As I may have mentioned before, I am not sure if it is the favorable location here in Mutare – and/or mother nature being very kind – that can make living and taking photographs up here an almost religious experience?

Quite uncanny!

Bottom line: Rat-shaped cloud, with virga, by Peter Lowenstein.

