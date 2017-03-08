Here’s another example of pareidolia, a developing cumulonimbus driven by the heat of the late afternoon sun, that appeared rat-shaped (photo above). What is interesting, apart from the unusual pareidolic form, was the development of a small upside-down cumulus on the underside of the cloud head (second image) from which delicate curtains of virga could be seen descending and evaporating (third image).
The pictures were taken using a Panasonic Lumix DMC-TZ60 camera in intelligent auto mode with up to x60 zoom magnification.
As I may have mentioned before, I am not sure if it is the favorable location here in Mutare – and/or mother nature being very kind – that can make living and taking photographs up here an almost religious experience?
Quite uncanny!
Bottom line: Rat-shaped cloud, with virga, by Peter Lowenstein.
Dr. Peter Lowenstein has contributed many beautiful and fascinating images and stories to EarthSky. Trained as a geochemist, he spent his early years with the Geological Survey of Papua New Guinea, specializing in metals and volcanoes. In 1989, he moved to the Zimbabwe Geological Survey as Chief Economic Geologist and has lived and worked in Zimbabwe ever since. Peter is now retired to Zimbabwe, in a house with a beautiful view in Murambi East, Mutare, where he pursues favorite hobbies including construction of electronic gadgets, listening to music, gardening, surfing the Internet ... and photography.