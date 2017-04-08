menu
Raindrops like tiny suns

By in Today's Image | April 8, 2017

After a spring rain …. in this photo by John Entwistle, raindrops sparkle like tiny suns.

April 2017 photo via John Entwistle Photography.

Photographer John Entwistle wrote:

Raindrops sparkling in the sun after the rain finally stopped tonight at the Jersey Shore, New Jersey.

Thanks John!

