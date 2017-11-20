menu
Zimbabwe sunset and young moon

By in Today's Image | November 20, 2017

Following several days of cloud, rain and uncertainty, the skies suddenly cleared to reveal the sun and moon setting on what was expected to be the end of an era in Zimbabwe.

November 19, 2017 sunset by Peter Lowenstein in Mutare, Zimbabwe. Photos on this page: Panasonic Lumix DMC-TZ60 in sunset and night scenery modes.

Half an hour after sunset on November 19, the very young crescent moon slowly became visible above a veil of thin cloud just to the right of a fan of broad crepuscular rays (see photos below). The moon gradually became brighter as darkness approached, and it descended towards the distant horizon behind Chikanga Township.

Thankfully have the photography and surrounding natural beauty to help keep my mind off the precarious situation here.

Read more: Behind Mugabe’s Rapid Fall: A Firing, a Feud and a First Lady

Crepuscular rays following November 19 sunset, by Peter Lowenstein.

View larger. | Young moon comes into view after sunset. Photo by Peter Lowenstein.

November 19 young moon behind a veil of clouds, by Peter Lowenstein.

November 19 young moon above Chikanga Township, by Peter Lowenstein.

Bottom line: November 19, 2017 sunset and young moon photos from Mutare, Zimbabwe.

Peter Lowenstein

Peter Lowenstein

Dr. Peter Lowenstein has contributed many beautiful and fascinating images and stories to EarthSky. Trained as a geochemist, he spent his early years with the Geological Survey of Papua New Guinea, specializing in metals and volcanoes. In 1989, he moved to the Zimbabwe Geological Survey as Chief Economic Geologist and has lived and worked in Zimbabwe ever since. Peter is now retired to Zimbabwe, in a house with a beautiful view in Murambi East, Mutare, where he pursues favorite hobbies including construction of electronic gadgets, listening to music, gardening, surfing the Internet ... and photography.

