Zimbabwe sunset and young moon

Half an hour after sunset on November 19, the very young crescent moon slowly became visible above a veil of thin cloud just to the right of a fan of broad crepuscular rays (see photos below). The moon gradually became brighter as darkness approached, and it descended towards the distant horizon behind Chikanga Township.
Thankfully have the photography and surrounding natural beauty to help keep my mind off the precarious situation here.
Bottom line: November 19, 2017 sunset and young moon photos from Mutare, Zimbabwe.
Dr. Peter Lowenstein has contributed many beautiful and fascinating images and stories to EarthSky. Trained as a geochemist, he spent his early years with the Geological Survey of Papua New Guinea, specializing in metals and volcanoes. In 1989, he moved to the Zimbabwe Geological Survey as Chief Economic Geologist and has lived and worked in Zimbabwe ever since. Peter is now retired to Zimbabwe, in a house with a beautiful view in Murambi East, Mutare, where he pursues favorite hobbies including construction of electronic gadgets, listening to music, gardening, surfing the Internet ... and photography.