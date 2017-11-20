Zimbabwe sunset and young moon

Half an hour after sunset on November 19, the very young crescent moon slowly became visible above a veil of thin cloud just to the right of a fan of broad crepuscular rays (see photos below). The moon gradually became brighter as darkness approached, and it descended towards the distant horizon behind Chikanga Township.

Thankfully have the photography and surrounding natural beauty to help keep my mind off the precarious situation here.

Read more: Behind Mugabe’s Rapid Fall: A Firing, a Feud and a First Lady

Bottom line: November 19, 2017 sunset and young moon photos from Mutare, Zimbabwe.