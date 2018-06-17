menu
See it! Young moon and Venus

By in Astronomy Essentials | Today's Image | June 17, 2018

Over several days this weekend, the moon swept near the brightest planet, Venus, in the west after sunset. Thanks to all who contributed photos! Editor’s picks, here …

Moon and Venus – June 15, 2018 – by Richard Lopez in California.

Abdulmajeed Alshatti wrote: “Country road with the crescent and Venues. June 16, 2018. Kuwait.”

Tony Lee caught the moon and Venus on June 15 and wrote: “… it was almost perfect as Venus and the moon were very bright in the darkening sky above Niagara Falls USA … This is a handheld image while being attacked by unseen biting insects!!”

No planet Venus in this photo, but a lovely crescent moon – June 16, 2018 – from Sandy de Lenerna in Sarasota, Florida.

Moon, Venus and the Beehive open star cluster (M44) of the constellation Cancer the Crab – June 16th 2018 – by Lunar 101-Moon Book.

Omar OK wrote: “Perfect weather for a great view from Setif – North Algeria. Venus and moon crescent encounter. 16 June 2018.”

Maggie Machinsky in New York City caught the moon and Venus on June 15. She said it was “a perfect summer evening.”

Jenney Disimon wrote: “Crescent moon 10.9% and Venus. Sabah, North Borneo. 16 June 2018.”

Tom Wildoner of Dark Side Observatory caught this image on June 15, 2018.

Notice the sky background is brighter here. That’s because – on June 15, 2018, when this photo was taken – the moon was lower in the sky, closer to the sunset. The photographer – Steven Sweet of Lunar 101-Moon Book – captured the moon near the bright stars Castor and Pollux in the constellation Gemini.

Venus and young crescent moon from Wisconsin on June 15, 2018. The moon is low in the sky, partly buried in clouds, and that’s why it appears reddish. Photo by Suzanne Murphy.

Anna Sassen in Porto Alegro-RS, Brasil caught the moon on June 14! On that night, it was an extremely young moon, very near the sunset. Because the moon was nearly on our line of sight to the sun – nearly between us and the sun – its lighted face was pointing mostly away from us.

Steve Scanlon Photography wrote on June 14, 2018: “This evening’s hard-to-catch sight: an extremely young moon setting over the Twin Lights of Navesink, Highlands, New Jersey. (2.2% illumination).”

View larger. | Gowrishankar Lakshminarayanan in New York City wrote: “A single exposure shot of the 2 percent waxing crescent resting in between the El Dorado towers was almost impossible to locate with bare eyes. If you see between the two towers there’s a tiny sliver of crescent moon almost bleached by the twilight after just half-hour after sunset.”

The June 14, 2018, moon was 32 hours old – that is, 32 hours from the time of new moon – when it passed over the West Coast of North America. Here’s the 32-hour moon from Steve Lightstone, in Sacramento, California.

Young moon of June 14, 2018, via Luba Guvernator. I believe this photo is from around Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, straddling the border of California and Nevada.

Bottom line: Photos of the young moon’s sweep past the brightest planet, Venus, June, 2018.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

