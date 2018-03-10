Don’t miss Venus and Mercury

Mercury is called the most elusive planet because it’s the innermost planet, always hovering near the sunrise or sunset. Venus is the brightest planet and was in the morning sky throughout the latter part of 2017. Venus only began showing up after sunset again last month, when you had to look exceedingly low in the sky to see it. Earlier this month, if you looked very low in the west after sunset, you could see Venus and Mercury in conjunction, that is, exceedingly near each other on our sky’s dome. Their actual conjunction was March 5, when they were only a little more than one degree apart. That’s about the width of your little finger at arm’s length. Venus and Mercury will remain close enough together on the sky’s dome to fit inside a typical binocular field of 5 degrees for the first three weeks of March 2018.

Thanks to all who submitted photos!

The best time to glimpse Venus and Mercury this month might around March 18, 19 and 20, when the moon sweeps past them. Mercury will be past its highest point in the sky by then. It’ll be already sinking into the sun’s glare. But the moon, Venus and Mercury will be a beautiful sight in the west after sunset around those dates (see chart below). Afterwards, Mercury will sink back into the sun’s glare, and Venus will go on to appear in our evening sky for many months. Enjoy them!

