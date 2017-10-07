Close encounters of the planet kind

Through the first week of October, 2017, bright Venus and faint, red Mars appeared close in the east before dawn. They appeared in the same binocular field for many days, one super bright, the other super faint. These two worlds were closest on the sky’s dome on or near October 5. At that juncture, they were only 0.2o (2/5ths of a moon-width) apart. The EarthSky community – and many others around the globe – saw them and captured them!

Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky community of Venus and Mars in early October, 2017. Wow!