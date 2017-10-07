Close encounters of the planet kind

Through the first week of October, 2017, bright Venus and faint, red Mars appeared close in the east before dawn. They appeared in the same binocular field for many days, one super bright, the other super faint. These two worlds were closest on the sky’s dome on or near October 5. At that juncture, they were only 0.2o (2/5ths of a moon-width) apart. The EarthSky community – and many others around the globe – saw them and captured them!
Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky community of Venus and Mars in early October, 2017. Wow!
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.