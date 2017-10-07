menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

265,669 subscribers and counting ...

Close encounters of the planet kind

By in Astronomy Essentials | Today's Image | October 7, 2017

Brilliant Venus and faint Mars swept close last week, in the east before sunup. Check out these awesome photos!

Eliot Herman caught Venus and Mars on the morning of October 6 and wrote: “I had clouds right where I needed to be yesterday morning, but today the sky cooperated and got the pic I planned, with a bit more distance between Mars and Venus. Getting Mars showing color is a big part of it, as it makes the photo.”

Through the first week of October, 2017, bright Venus and faint, red Mars appeared close in the east before dawn. They appeared in the same binocular field for many days, one super bright, the other super faint. These two worlds were closest on the sky’s dome on or near October 5. At that juncture, they were only 0.2o (2/5ths of a moon-width) apart. The EarthSky community – and many others around the globe – saw them and captured them!

Dennis Chabot wrote on October 6: “Venus and faint planet Mars in the east on this foggy New England morning.”

“Close encounter of the planetary kind,” wrote Lunar 101 Moon Book on October 5.

Venus and Mars on October 5, via Jean Baptiste Feldmann in France.

Michael Reagan wrote on October 5: “From Fort Mohave, Arizona … Venus, with Mars below and to the right, and special guest star Sigma Leonis dropping in above and the left of Venus.”

Don Gargano Photography in Rye, New Hampshire caught very bright Venus and much fainter Mars on the morning of October 4.

No, Venus and Mars didn’t appear in front of the full moon. This is a photo composite, showing that Venus and Mars on October 6 would have fit inside a full moon-diameter on our sky’s dome. Image via Sugeng Riyadi in Central Java, Indonesia, who wrote: “This event was awesome because, at the same time, we got full moon setting at west horizon and Venus-Mars conjunction at east horizon.”

Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky community of Venus and Mars in early October, 2017. Wow!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

This weekend, watch for the Draconids!

17 hours ago

On October 5, the Harvest Moon

3 days ago

Tonight

This weekend, watch for the Draconids!

Today's Image

Close encounters of the planet kind

Close encounters of the planet kind

We're Social all the time