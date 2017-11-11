Mikkel Valentin Hansen in Denmark caught this very bright meteor on November 8, 2017 and wrote:
I got my first set of aurora-shots, amazing experience. After it had died down, I saw a small meteor in my peripheral view. I then kindly and quietly asked our dear Universe, if maybe I could get a bit more aurora, or a meteor. I kept shooting until my remote died, changed the batteries in it and in my camera, and then changed the interval from 5 seconds to 1 second. Then, 20-30 seconds later, this giant came flying straight down right in front of me. I could do nothing but laugh out loud …
I started doing astrophotography a year ago, almost exactly, and this was the best anniversary-gift anyone could ask for.
