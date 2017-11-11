menu
Bright meteor!

By in Today's Image | November 11, 2017

The North Taurid meteor shower is peaking around now. It tends to produce a lot of fireballs, or very bright meteors. Keep watching! The shower is sparse, but it goes all month.

Photo by Mikkel Valentin Hansen.

Mikkel Valentin Hansen in Denmark caught this very bright meteor on November 8, 2017 and wrote:

I got my first set of aurora-shots, amazing experience. After it had died down, I saw a small meteor in my peripheral view. I then kindly and quietly asked our dear Universe, if maybe I could get a bit more aurora, or a meteor. I kept shooting until my remote died, changed the batteries in it and in my camera, and then changed the interval from 5 seconds to 1 second. Then, 20-30 seconds later, this giant came flying straight down right in front of me. I could do nothing but laugh out loud …

I started doing astrophotography a year ago, almost exactly, and this was the best anniversary-gift anyone could ask for.

Thank you, Mikkel!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

