Sunset

By in Today's Image | June 20, 2017

No matter where you are on Earth, your northernmost sunsets of the year are happening around now.

Sunset from Chile via Leyla Nasabun A.

All you need to know: June solstice 2017

Things to notice at the June solstice

Video: Watching solstices and equinoxes from space

Summer solstice at Stonehenge

Things to notice at the June solstice

Find the Crow, Cup and Water Snake

Things to notice at the June solstice

Today's Image

