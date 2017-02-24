Cherry blossoms opening in Japan

Spring is coming to the Northern Hemisphere, and we’d love to share your image of spring in your hometown. To get you started, here’s a beautiful shot of cherry blossoms, posted this week to EarthSky Facebook by our friend Beverly Fish.
Thank you Beverly, and to all who may be interested … click here to submit your photos showing the first signs of spring.
