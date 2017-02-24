menu
Cherry blossoms opening in Japan

By in Today's Image | February 24, 2017

In Japan at least, spring has sprung! Are you seeing signs of spring in your hometown?

On February 21, 2017, Beverly Fish said the cherry blossoms were opening in Japan.

Spring is coming to the Northern Hemisphere, and we’d love to share your image of spring in your hometown. To get you started, here’s a beautiful shot of cherry blossoms, posted this week to EarthSky Facebook by our friend Beverly Fish.

Thank you Beverly, and to all who may be interested … click here to submit your photos showing the first signs of spring.

EarthSky

EarthSky

The EarthSky team has a blast bringing you daily updates on your cosmos and world. We love your photos and welcome your news tips. Earth, Space, Human World, Tonight.

