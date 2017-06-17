menu
Saturn over New York City

By in Today's Image | June 17, 2017

Think you can’t see stars or planets from the city? Check out these 2 photos of Saturn over New York.

View larger. | Gowrishankar Lakshminarayanan caught Saturn on June 15, 2017, the day of its yearly opposition, when Earth passed between Saturn and the sun. He wrote: “I wanted to capture the rise of Saturn at its brightest and closest to Earth. This is a single exposure image; I caught Saturn at the verge of occulting the spire of the Freedom Tower, which was lit green. I always thought it’s not possible to frame distant space objects with respect to Earth, but I was amazed when I realized this is definitely possible.” Thank you, Gowri!

View larger. | Alexander Krivenyshev of WorldTimeZone.com caught Saturn over New York City on June 15, 2017, too. Thank you, Alexander!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

