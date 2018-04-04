Last night’s moon and Jupiter

The bright moon swept past bright Jupiter this week. They were closest on the nights of April 2 and 3, but people around the globe are still seeing them – ascending in the eastern part of the sky beginning around mid- to late evening, well up before dawn – and you can see them, too. Just watch for the moon! The bright object nearby is Jupiter.
Bottom line: Photos of the moon and Jupiter, April 2018.
