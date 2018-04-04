menu
Last night’s moon and Jupiter

By in Today's Image | April 4, 2018

Did you see the moon’s sweep past Jupiter this week? From the time they rise in mid- to late evening until dawn, they’re still the brightest things up there.

Martin Marthadinata in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, caught the moon and Jupiter on April 3, 2018. From his location, he said, the moon rose at 7:53 p.m. local time.

The bright moon swept past bright Jupiter this week. They were closest on the nights of April 2 and 3, but people around the globe are still seeing them – ascending in the eastern part of the sky beginning around mid- to late evening, well up before dawn – and you can see them, too. Just watch for the moon! The bright object nearby is Jupiter.

Moon and Jupiter on April 3, 2018, from Joey Zahari Mawi on Penang Island, Malaysia.

Moon and Jupiter on April 3 from Jamie Winters Ramos.

Bottom line: Photos of the moon and Jupiter, April 2018.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Today's Image

