See it! Friday night’s moon and star

Did you see a star in the moon’s glare last night? It was the bright star Aldebaran, considered the Eye of the Bull in the constellation Taurus. We’re in the midst of a series of 49 monthly occultations of Aldebaran by the moon. In other words, the moon has been passing directly in front of this star – hiding it from view – each month, beginning on January 29, 2015. The final occultation for this series will be on September 3, 2018. There was an occultation of Aldebaran last night (February 23, 2018), but – from around the world – most people witnessed the moon and star either before the occultation, or after it. The EarthSky community captured the pair from around the world. Thanks to all who submitted!
Bottom line: Photos of the February 23, 2018 moon and the bright star Aldebaran.
