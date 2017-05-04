menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

250,940 subscribers and counting ...

An early Eta Aquarid meteor

By in Today's Image | May 4, 2017

Eliot Herman in Tucson has an automatic camera set-up that catches many meteors. He caught this one Wednesday morning.

Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona caught this meteor on May 3, 2017. He said: “… Got this meteor this morning, just minutes before the light wiped out the camera.”

Bookmark this page. We’ll update it with photos from the EarthSky community of the Eta Aquarid meteor shower, peaking on the mornings of May 5 and 6.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Watch meteors before dawn May 5 and 6

14 hours ago

Arc to Arcturus, spike to Spica and Jupiter

3 days ago

Tonight

Watch meteors before dawn May 5 and 6

Today's Image

An early Eta Aquarid meteor

An early Eta Aquarid meteor

We're Social all the time