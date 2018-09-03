menu
Mars’ gala summer is ending

By in Astronomy Essentials | Today's Image | September 3, 2018

Mars – the world next-outward from Earth in orbit around the sun – has been brighter these past 2 months than since 2003. It’s still bright, but will soon fade. Here are a few recent images of Mars at its best.

View full-sized image. | This Project Nightflight photo – released September 2, 2018 – shows Mars in mid-August. The Project Nightflight team photographed Mars with a DSLR, a 50mm lens and a diffusion filter to render the planet’s orange-red color as naturally as possible, from the Grossmugl Star Walk in Austria. Read more about this image.

AstroLina Photography in Antarctica calls this image Planetas (Planets). He captured the arc of planets in the evening sky now by combining 21 photos into this beautiful composite. Mars is the bright object at the lower left. Read more about this image.

Don Mills wrote from Wildwood, New Jersey: “While on vacation here, we saw the last fireworks display for the season and I captured some exploding shells over the beach with planet Mars as the bright speck to the left.” Thank you, Don!

Bottom line: A last few images of a very bright Mars, from the EarthSky Community. We won’t see Mars this bright again for another 15 years!

