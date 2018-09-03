Mars’ gala summer is ending

Bottom line: A last few images of a very bright Mars, from the EarthSky Community. We won’t see Mars this bright again for another 15 years!
See more photos: Moon sweeps past Mars
See more photos: Mars, the moon and a bottle rocket
See more photos: Parade of moon and planets
Read more: Mars brighter in 2018 than since 2003
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.