See it! 1st March full moon

Man and moonset – March 1, 2018 at 3:15 a.m. – from Martin Marthadinata in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia.
Kwong Liew captured the moon above San Francisco’s Bay Bridge and wrote: “It had been raining most of the day, and I wasn’t sure I could see the moon. It appeared on and off behind clouds, and I took as many shots as I could before losing it.” Sony A7RIII with Sigma 150-600mm, MC-11 adapter.
Victor C. Rogus in Arcadia, Florida, wrote: “Tonight’s full moon is also known as the full Worm Moon or Frost Moon or Sugar Moon or Crust Moon … All of these names suggest the arrival of springtime!” Read more about full moon names. Vixen VMC 200L Field Maksutov telescope at f6.1, Losmandy GM-8, mount, Cannon 80d camera.
Ray Mandra took this photo on March 1, 2018. He wrote, “Mostly cloudy skies in Vermont as the full moon rises over Mount Ascutney”
Full moon and airplane from Mohammad Alotaibi in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. Canon EOS 5D Mark III. Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM lens.
Full moon, clouds, wind from Juan Manuel Pérez Rayego in Mérida, Spain. DSLR x1.6, 400mm f/5.6 tv 1.3, av 5.6, iso 125 and polarized filter.
A. Kannan wrote from Singpore: “The first of the 2 full moons of March 2018 was at its most splendid tonight. It coincides with Chap Goh Meh, which is the 15th and final day of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration. The term is Hokkien, and this day will also see the 1st full moon of the Chinese New Year calendar. Folklore says this is the day that single ladies would toss mandarin oranges into the river in the hope of meeting their future spouse. “
Incoming planes and rising full moon over Tempe Town Lake, Arizona, from Kathleen Kingma. Canon 5D Mark III with Sigma 150-600mm at 150mm.
Wally Roth in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, wrote: “I went out this morning to see if I could watch the sun rise, but the eastern sky was clouded over. I looked to the west and was surprised to see the golden moon heading towards the horizon.” Panasonic FZ-1000, 400mm equiv., ISO 100, f/4, 1/4 sec., tripod.
Swami Krishnananda in Purulia, West Bengal, India, wrote: “Today is a very special festival day all over India, called Holi. Apart from its religious significance, it also coincides with the start of the spring season and winter harvest.” Nikon P900.
Full moon rising over Saquarema, Brazil, on March 1, 2018 from Helio C. Vital. Sony DSC-HX300 camera.
Dennis Schoenfelder in Center, Colorado, wrote: “I kept watching clouds on the eastern horizon at track practice (I’m a high school track and field coach), thinking no photographs until the moon was high. Driving home, right on time, I saw that big peach sneaking up at the horizon. I had to use four-wheel drive to extract myself from the potato field I drove into.” Tamron 150-600 Canon6D.
Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky community of the March 1-2, 2018, full moon.
