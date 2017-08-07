See it! Full moon and partial eclipse

We in the Americas missed the partial lunar eclipse. Or maybe you were clouded out … or slept through it? See it after all, in these awesome photos from EarthSky friends from around the world.
Gianluca Masi of the VirtualTelescopeProject offered a live feed of the eclipse. He extracted this wonderful image, over the Coliseum in Rome, Italy.
Nicky Bester Langebaan Western Cape, South Africa, saw the eclipse this way.
A montage of the partial lunar eclipse from Justin Maravilla in Manila, Philippines. It shows the moon moon as it enters Earth’s penumbral shadow to maximum eclipse (11:50 p.m. to 2:40 a.m. Philippines Standard Time).
John Jairu Lumbera Roldan in Santa Marja, Philippines wrote: “I’m so grateful to witness this one! So surprised ’bout the dragonfly who caught my attention while staring at the partially obscured moon.”
Partial lunar eclipse over French Alps – August 7, 2017 – from OMLadyO in Switzerland.
Here’s a view of the partial lunar eclipse from Max Shannon in Israel. For his longitude, maximum eclipse took place around 9:30 p.m.
The partial lunar eclipse from Hong Kong from our friend Matthew Chin. Thanks, Matthew!
Roland Roldan wrote: “Partial lunar eclipse at its peak at 2:20 in the morning of August 8, 2017. Shot here at Muntinlupa City, Philippines on a wonderful cloudless, clear sky.”
Not everyone saw the eclipse, but many saw the August full moon. Alexander Krivenyshev of WorldTimezone.com wrote: “Full Sturgeon Moon rises over the Beaufort Sea (Arctic Ocean), north of Alaska. August 7, 2017 @ 02 a.m. Alaska Daylight Time (AKDT). Pics taken from an airplane window (flight Beijing-New York).”