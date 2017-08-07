menu
See it! Full moon and partial eclipse

By in Human World | Today's Image | August 7, 2017

We in the Americas missed the partial lunar eclipse. Or maybe you were clouded out … or slept through it? See it after all, in these awesome photos from EarthSky friends from around the world.

Partial lunar eclipse seen from New Delhi, India by Abhinav Singhai.

Gianluca Masi of the VirtualTelescopeProject offered a live feed of the eclipse. He extracted this wonderful image, over the Coliseum in Rome, Italy.

Nicky Bester Langebaan Western Cape, South Africa, saw the eclipse this way.

A montage of the partial lunar eclipse from Justin Maravilla in Manila, Philippines. It shows the moon moon as it enters Earth’s penumbral shadow to maximum eclipse (11:50 p.m. to 2:40 a.m. Philippines Standard Time).

John Jairu Lumbera Roldan in Santa Marja, Philippines wrote: “I’m so grateful to witness this one! So surprised ’bout the dragonfly who caught my attention while staring at the partially obscured moon.”

Partial lunar eclipse over French Alps – August 7, 2017 – from OMLadyO in Switzerland.

Here’s a view of the partial lunar eclipse from Max Shannon in Israel. For his longitude, maximum eclipse took place around 9:30 p.m.

The partial lunar eclipse from Hong Kong from our friend Matthew Chin. Thanks, Matthew!

Roland Roldan wrote: “Partial lunar eclipse at its peak at 2:20 in the morning of August 8, 2017. Shot here at Muntinlupa City, Philippines on a wonderful cloudless, clear sky.”

Not everyone saw the eclipse, but many saw the August full moon. Alexander Krivenyshev of WorldTimezone.com wrote: “Full Sturgeon Moon rises over the Beaufort Sea (Arctic Ocean), north of Alaska. August 7, 2017 @ 02 a.m. Alaska Daylight Time (AKDT). Pics taken from an airplane window (flight Beijing-New York).”

