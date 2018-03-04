See the early morning Milky Way

The Milky Way is, of course, our home galaxy, and it’s a spiral galaxy, with a flat disk and central bulge. We live in one of the galaxy’s spiral arms, about two-thirds of the way out from the center. If your sky is dark enough, you sometimes can see the flat disk of the galaxy in your night sky. Late summer is the best time to look in the evening, because then we’re looking toward the center of the galaxy. As spring is about to arrive each year, we always hear from astrophotographers who’ve ventured into the early morning darkness to capture the core of the Milky Way returning before dawn.

Bottom line: Photos of the Milky Way before dawn in February, 2018.