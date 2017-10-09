5 faint Draconid meteors

This weekend’s Draconid meteor shower had interference from a bright moon. And yet, as nearly always happens, we received photos from intrepid observers. Stephanie Longo at Pike National Forest, Tarryall Colorado, wrote:

We headed out to the Tarryall Mountains section of Pike National Forest as the sun was setting. By the time we set up, the sky was quite dark and the Milky Way gorgeous. We started shooting at 7:56, but we had to give up by 8:40 because the light of the moon was too bright, even though it wasn’t yet over the horizon.