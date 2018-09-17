menu
Last night’s 1st quarter moon

By in Today's Image | September 17, 2018

A 1st quarter moon is showing us half of its day side, or a quarter of the whole moon.

September 16, 2018, moon (48.3 percent), with a robin singing, as captured from Dublin, Ireland, by our friend Deirdre Horan.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

