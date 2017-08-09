menu
Wishing on a shooting star

By in Today's Image | August 9, 2017

Grant Miller captured this self-portrait during 2016’s Perseid meteor shower. 2017’s shower has interference from the moon, but you still might see a bright meteor!

2016 photo by Grant Miller. 2017’s shower has interference from a bright moon.

Best Perseid meteor shower in 96 years? Nah

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

