Waving hi to ISS

The International Space Station (ISS) orbits at approximately 220 miles (350 km) above the Earth and it travels at an average speed of 17,227 miles (27,724 km) per hour. The ISS makes multiple orbits around the Earth every day. To us on Earth, the space station looks like a bright star moving quickly above the horizon. Then, just as suddenly as it appears, it disappears. Karthik Easvur in Hyderabad, India caught it on November 22, 2017.

ISS will likely pass over your location every so often. Click here to learn how you can see ISS, as it soars overhead in your sky.

This month marks 17 years of humans living and working continuously aboard ISS. The current crew – Expedition 53 – began in September 2017 and ends next month. It consists of six crew members, whose official portrait is below.

Bottom line: Waving to the International Space Station on November 22, 2017 from Hyderabad, India.