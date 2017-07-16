Watch for Venus and Aldebaran

Dennis Chabot of Posne NightSky – an EarthSky Facebook friend – wrote on Sunday morning:
Finally, a nice clear morning sky so I just wish I would have woken up about an hour earlier. But I did capture Venus in Taurus right next to the star Aldebaran.
I saw them, too, Dennis, and had to get out the binoculars … not because there was anything special to see, but just because binoculars can enhance a view of close sky objects, like these two. They’ll be near each other for a few days. Watch for them in the east before sunup!
Thanks, Dennis!
Bottom: Photo of Venus and star Aldebaran before dawn, July, 2017.
