menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

254,124 subscribers and counting ...

Watch for Venus and Aldebaran

By in Today's Image | July 16, 2017

You can’t miss the star right next to brilliant planet Venus, in the east before dawn now. It’s Aldebaran, the Eye of the Bull in the constellation Taurus.

View larger. | Venus and Aldebaran – July 16, 2017 – from Posne NightSky.

Dennis Chabot of Posne NightSky – an EarthSky Facebook friend – wrote on Sunday morning:

Finally, a nice clear morning sky so I just wish I would have woken up about an hour earlier. But I did capture Venus in Taurus right next to the star Aldebaran.

I saw them, too, Dennis, and had to get out the binoculars … not because there was anything special to see, but just because binoculars can enhance a view of close sky objects, like these two. They’ll be near each other for a few days. Watch for them in the east before sunup!

Thanks, Dennis!

Bottom: Photo of Venus and star Aldebaran before dawn, July, 2017.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Altair and Aquila the Eagle

17 hours ago

Vega and its constellation Lyra

3 days ago

Tonight

Altair and Aquila the Eagle

Today's Image

Watch for Venus and Aldebaran

Watch for Venus and Aldebaran

We're Social all the time