Venus and the Pleiades before dawn

By in Today's Image | July 27, 2017

Venus – the brightest planet – is in the east before dawn now. Chirag Upreti caught Venus on July 22 over Acadia National Park in Maine. The dipper-shaped cluster above it is the Pleiades, or Seven Sisters.

Photo by Chirag Upreti, in Acadia National Park.

Chirag Upreti wrote:

Venus and Pleiades rising during the morning twilight hours, with a nice reflection of Venus over the Mount Desert Narrows, which separates the towns of Bar Harbor and Winter Harbor, Maine. The gorgeous hues slowly came over the horizon as friends and astrophotographers in the foreground aim to catch the fast fading stars in the twilight sky.

Fantastic to witness this fast-evolving scene of vivid color, which brings life to a pause.

Date: 7/22/2017
Time: 3:35 a.m.
Image Processing: Lightroom CC and Photoshop CC
Image details: ISO 5000, f/2.8, 15mm, 20sec shutter speed on a Sony A7S2

Thank you, Chirag!

