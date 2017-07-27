Venus and the Pleiades before dawn

Chirag Upreti wrote:

Venus and Pleiades rising during the morning twilight hours, with a nice reflection of Venus over the Mount Desert Narrows, which separates the towns of Bar Harbor and Winter Harbor, Maine. The gorgeous hues slowly came over the horizon as friends and astrophotographers in the foreground aim to catch the fast fading stars in the twilight sky.

Fantastic to witness this fast-evolving scene of vivid color, which brings life to a pause.

Date: 7/22/2017

Time: 3:35 a.m.

Image Processing: Lightroom CC and Photoshop CC

Image details: ISO 5000, f/2.8, 15mm, 20sec shutter speed on a Sony A7S2