Venus and Jupiter, from Brazil

By in Today's Image | September 23, 2018

Most of us don’t often (or ever) witness the view at sunset, from atop a high mountain, on which is perched an astronomical observatory. The 2 planets here are Venus and Jupiter.

Gustavo Porto del Mello wrote:

Jupiter (higher) and Venus (framed by a cloud) at twilight seen from atop Observatório Pico dos Dias – 1,870 meters (6,135 feet) in altitude – in southeastern Brazil.

He said he is a professional astronomer who goes this observatory frequently to perform spectroscopic observations. Obrigado, Gustavo!

By the way, we in this hemisphere see Venus and Jupiter slant upward from right to left above the sunset. From the Southern Hemisphere, they slant upward from left to right.

Bottom line: Venus and Jupiter seen from an astronomical observatory in Brazil.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website.

