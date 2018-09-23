Venus and Jupiter, from Brazil

Gustavo Porto del Mello wrote:

Jupiter (higher) and Venus (framed by a cloud) at twilight seen from atop Observatório Pico dos Dias – 1,870 meters (6,135 feet) in altitude – in southeastern Brazil.

He said he is a professional astronomer who goes this observatory frequently to perform spectroscopic observations. Obrigado, Gustavo!

By the way, we in this hemisphere see Venus and Jupiter slant upward from right to left above the sunset. From the Southern Hemisphere, they slant upward from left to right.

Bottom line: Venus and Jupiter seen from an astronomical observatory in Brazil.