Venus after sunset

By in Today's Image | March 26, 2018

To see Venus, look west after sunset. Unless the moon is there, too, it’ll be the brightest object you’ll see.

Kristina Rau points skyward toward the moon and Venus – from the vantage point of Haleakala National Park in Hawaii – in this March 19, 2018, photo by Leo Parias.

Read more: EarthSky’s guide to the bright planets

