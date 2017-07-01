Antares: More than meets the eye

Beautiful image of the region of the sky around Antares. Samuel Muller provided these details:
24 frames of 300 seconds, ISO 1600.
1 frame of 600 seconds, ISO 800
Total exposure time: 2h10min
Celestron Advanced CG5 GT mount
Sony NEX-5N Baader BCF mod camera
18-55mm Sony stock lens, at 55mm f5.6
Diy Dew heater
No guiding
Processed through Deep Sky Stacker, PixInsight LE and Photoshop CS6.
Thank you, Samuel!
