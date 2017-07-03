menu
Southern Cross over Indonesia

By in Today's Image | July 3, 2017

Camping under the Southern Cross in Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park, Indonesia.

Photo taken June 22, 2017 by Martin Marthadinata.

How to see the Southern Cross

Northerners’ guide to the Southern Cross

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

