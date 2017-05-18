There’s always one out there…

menu
By in Today's Image | May 18, 2017

Sometimes, in night photography, a little light is a good thing. Selfie and aurora over New Zealand caught in late April by The Darker Arts.

Bruce MacKay of The Darker Arts captured this photo in late April 2017. He wrote:

I had about 4 kilometers of coastline free and just as the aurora was flaring up, someone came along and decided to set up straight in front of me and flash their torch around. I asked them to kindy move out of my scene, but got no response, so I walked over to ask again. That was when the lights came alive and a friend hit the shoot button on my camera just in time to create this selfie!

The Darker Arts also works in video; here’s his Vimeo page

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

