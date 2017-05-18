Bruce MacKay of The Darker Arts captured this photo in late April 2017. He wrote:

I had about 4 kilometers of coastline free and just as the aurora was flaring up, someone came along and decided to set up straight in front of me and flash their torch around. I asked them to kindy move out of my scene, but got no response, so I walked over to ask again. That was when the lights came alive and a friend hit the shoot button on my camera just in time to create this selfie!

There’s always one out there…