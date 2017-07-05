Scorpion rising

Chirag Upreti wrote:
The Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest is a very unique place with some of the oldest trees in the world. It is also a beautiful dark sky location as seen here with the low-lying constellation Scorpius rising behind some of the flora in the forest. The bokeh effect (soft, out of focus background) accentuates the shape of the constellation and colors of the stars (thus their temperature) in this constellation with the prominent star being Antares, in the head of Scorpius.
Thank you, Chirag!
